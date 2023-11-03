Fortunately, the first-person shooter genre is not known for its lengthy campaigns, with CoD game story modes typically lasting under 10 hours (depending on your skill level). You should have no trouble fitting this game’s singleplayer in if you’re keen on seeing what happens in the direct sequel to 2022’s MW2.

It’s time to find out precisely what Makarov has up his sleeves and attempt to track him down and stop him as the famous Task Force 141 across 15 missions. Go on, it should only take a few hours.

Keep on reading to find out the answer to ‘how long is CoD MW3 campaign?’ and discover how many hours it should take to complete.

How long is CoD MW3 campaign? Hours needed to beat explained

Depending on how you play the game and your skill level, it should take just 3-5 hours to complete the CoD MW3 campaign. Even for a Call of Duty singleplayer, that’s short.

Notable YouTubers with early access have uploaded full campaign playthroughs and a lot of them have completed the entire story mode in 3-4 hours. Its short length can be perhaps explained by the fact that it seems likely the game started out its life as DLC for MW2.

We’ve only suggested it could take as long as five hours to complete as we’ve seen videos detailing it takes just over four hours to complete the MW3 campaign. It’s a short game by CoD standards, even.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As of writing, there’s not enough data on HowLongToBeat for MW3 (2023), but by using the site which collects user-inputted game completion times, you can see that 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 took players around 8 hours to complete on average. Compare that to the 3-5 hours needed to beat MW3 and the new game comes in about half as long as its predecessor.

Typically, we’d expect a Call of Duty campaign to last around 7 hours. They’ve never been lengthy titles. The longest according to players on HowLongToBeat is Black Ops 3, the campaign of which should take players around 9 hours to finish.

More like this

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as a short campaign isn’t necessarily a bad thing – given the sheer number of games worth playing that have launched in 2023, you’re safe in the knowledge that seeing the MW3 campaign through to its end won’t take much of your time.

Read more on CoD MW3:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.