The remake trilogy is about to conclude, with Modern Warfare 3 dropping on 10th November 2023.

And while you might know about the online betas, the single-players among you are probably itching jump into the story. Makarov isn't going to defeat himself, after all.

So, is there an early access to the campaign? Let's take a look.

How to get CoD MW3 campaign early access

If you want to play the campaign early, you'll need to preorder a digital copy of the game.

It's annoying that you can't get early access through preordering a physical copy, but this goes to show that online pre-purchasing has its perks.

Also, bear in mind that we're only talking about the campaign here. We've discussed early access to the online modes already!

But regarding the single-player campaign, when can we jump in?

When does CoD MW3 early access start?

Christmas has come early - you can start playing the campaign on 2nd November 2023.

That's a week before the game's official release date, so you'll have plenty of time to hone your shooting skills before playing with friends!

As for what time the early access starts, we don't know just yet. As soon as any news surfaces, we'll let you know right here.

