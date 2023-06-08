Up until May, it had all been quiet on the new CoD 23 front, with many led to believe that there won’t be a full new game release this year - and that we’ll be getting a large DLC expansion for Modern Warfare 2 instead.

Can you imagine going a year without a new Call of Duty ? It's a bold thought: Activision doesn’t know when to quit. But fans are eager to know whether the first-person-shooter juggernaut will get a game in 2023 or not.

We’re happy to report that this no longer looks to be the case.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new CoD game in 2023, including its expected release date, which studio is leading development, and what it’s called.

New CoD 23: Will there be a Call of Duty game this year?

Yes, it looks like there should be a new Call of Duty game in 2023!

Insider Gaming exclusively revealed that there will be a new CoD game in 2023 — this goes against what Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier detailed back in November 2022.

Developed primarily by Sledgehammer Games, the new Call of Duty title this year is set to be a sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. It’s now expected that the next CoD game is, in fact, Modern Warfare 3.

Originally, Jason Schreier reported that the next full CoD game will be “by Treyarch” and “coming out in 2024”. He added that the game this year would instead be “a Modern Warfare 2 ‘premium’ (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer.” You can check out the tweet below:

Time will tell if there is a full new game or not in 2023. As ever, everything is a rumour before officially being confirmed by Activision. We will, of course, update this page with new official information should it come to light.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the next Call of Duty expected?

The next Call of Duty game is expected to have a 10 November 2023 release date.

That’s according to Insider Gaming’s sources, anyway. Those same sources suggest a number of key dates for Modern Warfare 3, which we’ve listed out below for you, including early access:

PS4/PS5 beta weekend | 6 October-10 October 2023

| 6 October-10 October 2023 PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S/ PC beta weekend | 12 October-16 October

| 12 October-16 October Campaign early access (all platforms) | 2 November 2023

| 2 November 2023 Full game release | 10 November 2023

| 10 November 2023 MW3 Season 1 & New Warzone map | 5 December 2023

If these dates are accurate, it would place the new CoD 23 game in the same release date ballpark we’ve come to know of the series. Let’s hope Activision officially confirms all of its details soon.

What do we know about the next CoD game?

We potentially know quite a lot about the next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3, already.

As stated above, its development is led by Sledgehammer Games “but it’s understood to be supported by various other Call of Duty studios, just like its predecessors.”

Insider Gaming also adds that “Modern Warfare 3 will feature campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and a new Warzone 2 map during the title’s first season.” That’s everything you might expect from a CoD title - but the return of Zombies could prove popular.

More like this

Interestingly, Insider Gaming suggests that the new game did indeed start out life as “premium DLC” for MW2 but “this year’s title is a fully-fledged sequel to Modern Warfare 2.” Fingers crossed we are getting a full sequel with a Zombies mode.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast