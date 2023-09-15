While new maps are always welcome, sometimes you just can’t beat the classics. The development team over at Sledgehammer Games is aware of this ,and has decided to remake each of the MW2 2009 classic maps in the brand new MW3.

All 16 remade classic maps will be available to play on at launch.

This means that the likes of Rust, Terminal and Favela are all there right from the off. We can always find time for a CoD nostalgia hit.

Keep reading to find the complete list of CoD MW3 classic maps to revisit in the new game’s online multiplayer.

Which classic maps are in CoD MW3? Revisit favourites from MW2 2009

All 16 maps from CoD MW2 are returning in CoD MW3! Each one has been remade from the ground up for the new Call of Duty, featuring updated art and graphics while retaining what made them all so well-loved in the first place.

Each of the 16 remade MW2 2009 maps are included at launch in MW3.

You can see the remakes of the classic MW2 2009 maps in action in the trailer above.

Look out below for the full list of the CoD MW3 classic maps:

Afghan

CoD MW3 classic maps: Afghan.

This isn't the first time Afghan has been put in a new CoD game, and it won't be the last. That crashed plane makes for some great gunfights.

Derail

CoD MW3 classic maps: Derail.

This big map set in the ice and snow of Russia is sure to be home to some memorable multiplayer matches, just as it was back in the day.

Estate

CoD MW3 classic maps: Estate.

A medium-size map good for all-round weapons, with buildings that make for great sniping spots.

Favela

CoD MW3 classic maps: Favela.

Another of the most classic of classic maps, Favela takes you to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and is full of close-quarter battles.

Highrise

CoD MW3 classic maps: Highrise.

Highrise is another map that has been remade a couple of times before - but that doesn't stop it from being a classic!

Invasion

CoD MW3 classic maps: Invasion.

Invasion was originally meant to be a DLC map in CoD 4: Modern Warfare but was scrapped. It was eventually put in MW2 2009 and is appearing again in MW3 2023.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Karachi

CoD MW3 classic maps: Karachi.

Set in Pakistan, this map features plenty of buildings and rooftops to battle on.

Quarry

CoD MW3 classic map: Quarry.

Another map set in Brazil, Quarry is quite unique in that you're fighting in a cramped environment rather than a town, field or sandy setting.

Rundown

CoD MW3 classic maps: Rundown.

Yet another map set in Brazil, Rundown is back and looking more highly-defined than ever.

Rust

CoD MW3 classic maps: Rust.

The hours we've all spent on Rust over the years. This tiny map is about as fun and hectic as CoD multiplayer can get. We're so glad it's back.

Scrapyard

CoD MW3 classic maps: Scrapyard.

Another Call of Duty map with a broken plane to battle around. All that rust and smoke can't be good for you, let alone the bullets.

Skidrow

CoD MW3 classic maps: Skidrow.

Dream of California, they said... You won't be after a few matches on this urban map.

Sub Base

CoD MW3 classic maps: Sub Base.

Take the fight to Russia on this classic submarine-toting map that offers plenty of vertical gameplay.

Terminal

CoD MW3 classic maps: Terminal.

When talking about classic CoD maps, Terminal is often near the top of anyone's list of the best. You'll understand why this stone-cold classic is back yet again as soon as you play your first match on it in MW3.

Underpass

CoD MW3 classic maps: Underpass.

Another map set in Brazil - this time in the humid region of Manaus - Underpass is hot and sticky and should allow some quality medium-t0-long-range gunfights.

Wasteland

CoD MW3 classic maps: Wasteland.

A remake of the classic multiplayer map from the original Call of Duty 1 and 2 (Brecourt), Wasteland is making its long-overdue return in MW3.

For whatever reason, Activision is yet to show a screenshot of the remade level, so the image above is from version of the map from MW2 2009.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.