We're happy to say that you're in luck. Read on to find out all we know about the upcoming beta, and what might be included.

For PlayStation (both PS4 and PS5), the early access is on the weekend of the 6th and 7th October. For the open beta, it'll be the weekend of the 8th and 10th October.

For the crossplay beta, those who pre-order can play together on the 12th to 13th October. And everyone - whether you've pre-ordered or not - can get an early slice of the action on the 14th and 16th October.

What’s included in the CoD MW3 beta?

At the time of writing, what will be included in the beta hasn't been announced. However, we think there'll be a few fan-favourite maps from the original. Just to give us a bit of a tease!

As soon as we know anything for sure, we'll update this page.

How to get access to the CoD MW3 beta

While the beta is open to everyone, only those who pre-order the game will get into the early access 6th-7th, and 12th-13th events in October. If you pre-order, you should receive a beta code - use this to register on the official site!

