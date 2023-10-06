Everything from classics like Team Deathmatch and Search and Destroy to new additions like Cutthroat and a revamped War mode will be rolled out come launch day to keep you busy for days on end.

Modern Warfare 3 will also feature more than a dozen maps at launch, along with the promise of more to come from developer Activision.

So what are these maps in MW3? What multiplayer modes will we be playing them on? How about Zombies? All that and more is answered below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do we know about CoD MW3 multiplayer?

Call of Duty: MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 will be made up of various multiplayer modes, with 20 maps at launch – 16 of which will be taken directly from Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Following this, 12 new maps will be added post-launch. The multiplayer modes confirmed so far include:

Control

Cutthroat

Domination

Free for All

Ground War

Gun Game

Hardpoint

Invasion

Search and Destroy

Team Deathmatch

War

The newest addition to Call of Duty is Cutthroat, a new 3v3v3 mode that looks to build off Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode, which was first introduced in 2019.

Three teams fight it out to eliminate one another, with either the last team standing or the team that captures the flag in overtime going home the winner.

War mode returns after making its debut in 2017's World War II. This sees two teams of 12 split into attackers and defenders as they battle it out across one huge map. The aim is for the attacking team to complete a number of objectives, while the defending team's goal is to stop them.

Everyone's favourite multiplayer mode, Zombies, is set to return, too. Treyarch has developed a new story, missions, new features and the biggest Call of Duty Zombies map to date. Up to 24 players will work together in three different squads to survive.

Which maps are confirmed for CoD MW3 multiplayer?

MW3. Activision

Activision has confirmed that 16 maps will feature in multiplayer for Modern Warfare 3. These comprise a mix of new locations and classic maps that previously appeared in the series. See below for the full list:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Karachi

Invasion

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Subbase

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Four further maps will be included as part of the Ground War/Invasion and War modes. These include:

Launch Facility (War)

Orlov Military Base (Ground War/Invasion)

Popov Power Plant (Ground War/Invasion)

Resort (Ground War/Invasion)

CoD MW3 multiplayer trailer

A trailer spotlighting the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 3 was uploaded by Activision on 4th October 2023. The video footage provides a preview of the many weapons, characters and 16 maps that will be available for players upon launch.

Check out the multiplayer trailer below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to launch on 10th November 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to order a copy of the game.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.