If you haven’t already played it during the MW3 early access, the short MW3 campaign with its non-linear missions where you hunt down Vladimir Makarov alongside the rest of the MW3 cast offers a good few hours of fun before you dive into multiplayer.

There are a number of unique promotional deals, too, like the MW3 Burger King skin that lets you become decked out as a certified Whopperator - if you live in the included countries.

See what awaits you in CoD MW3 multiplayer with the upcoming battle pass, while you're at it.

There’s also CoD MW3 Zombies, which will no doubt offer loads of spooky action as a respite to the high-speed frenzy of matchmaking.

Be sure to make sure you have storage space for MW3's download size, and check if your computer meets the minimum and recommended PC specs, too.

But enough of that – you want to see how good (or bad) you are in CoD MW3 multiplayer, so read on to find out how!

CoD MW3 stats: How to see your stats and KTD ratio explained

To see your CoD MW3 stats and KTD ratio, press the options button on your controller or click on the button with six dots at the top right of the screen and then select the 'Stats' tab, and underneath 'Time played', you will see your KTD ratio.

Hopefully, you’ll see some good news. If not, our condolences - our only recommendation is to practise, practise and practise some more.

If you find that MW3 just isn’t clicking at all, you can see what other games are coming out in 2023. There’s bound to be at least one you’ll be good at...

