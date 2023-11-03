Before you get started, it’s always a good idea to know how many story missions there are, so you have an idea of how long it might take you to complete it.

It’s also nice to know how far you’ve got left to go in a game after you start it. With all the excellent titles out there, it’s best to plan your time to try and fit as much as possible in.

Now Modern Warfare 3 is here, it’s time to find out precisely where it fits in within the CoD timeline.

Read on for the full list of CoD MW3 campaign missions and to find out how many single-player levels there are.

How many missions are in the CoD MW3 campaign?

There are 15 missions in the CoD MW3 campaign.

Throughout the campaign, which brings back classic CoD baddie Makarov, you’ll be whisked around the globe as Task Force 141 in an effort to track down and stop the ultranationalist war criminal.

Makarov is insistent on beginning World War 3, and that’s big no no, so he needs to be stopped before all hell breaks loose.

During the story missions, you’ll fight in traditional linear CoD singleplayer gameplay alongside 'Open Combat Missions' which allow you to approach your objectives in whatever way you like.

Completing each campaign mission will reward you with multiplayer goodies such as new Operators, XP Tokens, Weapon XP Tokens and Calling Cards – if you didn’t have reason enough as it was to complete them in order to witness the story.

Full list of CoD MW3 campaign missions

The full list of CoD MW3 campaign missions is as follows (in completion order):

Operation 627

Precious Cargo

Reactor

Payload

Deep Cover

Passenger

Crash Site

Flashpoint

Oligarch

Highrise

Frozen Tundra

Gora Dam

Danger Close

Trojan Horse

Countdown

Some of the missions will take longer to complete than others, and those 'Open Combat Missions' in particular should take up your time spent in the campaign in direct follow-up to the events of 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

Now, get out there and bring Task Force 141 the victory the world sorely needs against Makarov and his nefarious plans.

