Players have already gotten a chance to try out the MW3 campaign in early access and its more open-ended mission structure, a departure from the more traditionally linear and handcrafted experiences the series is known for.

The CoD MW3 multiplayer experience is bound to be more familiar, especially with the revisited classic MW2 2009 maps.

If you’re on PC, make sure to check out the minimum and recommended specs before you commit to buying MW3.

Seeing as MW3 is part of a rebooted trilogy, see how it fits into the Call of Duty timeline if you want to play the decades-old series in order.

With all that said, let’s see which actors will be returning from past games and who are just beginning their CoD journey in Modern Warfare 3.

CoD MW3 cast: All confirmed voice actors

Below is the voice cast comprising the main characters found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

Chad Michael Collins plays Alex Keller

plays Alex Keller Nikolai Nikolaeff plays Andrei Nolan

plays Andrei Nolan Barry Sloane plays Captain John Price

plays Captain John Price Dan Donahue plays Congressman

plays Congressman Sara Boutine plays Dena

plays Dena Claudia Doumit plays Farah Karim

plays Farah Karim Glenn Morshower plays General Shepherd

plays General Shepherd Lev Gorn plays Ivan Alexxeve

plays Ivan Alexxeve Neil Ellice plays John 'Soap' MacTavish

plays John 'Soap' MacTavish Rya Kihlstedt plays Kate Laswell

plays Kate Laswell Elliot Knight plays Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick

plays Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick Tina Ivlev plays Milena Romanova

plays Milena Romanova Stefan Kapičić plays Nikolai

plays Nikolai Warren Kole plays Phillip Graves

plays Phillip Graves Sandra Saad plays Samara Jalal

plays Samara Jalal Samuel Roukin plays Simon 'Ghost' Riley

plays Simon 'Ghost' Riley Julian Kostov plays Vladimir Makarov

plays Vladimir Makarov Raphael Corkhill plays Yuri Ivankov

How do you know the CoD MW3 cast?

Barry Sloane voiced Captain Price in the 2019 reboot CoD: Modern Warfare and its sequel, Modern Warfare 2. In the early 2000s, Sloane played Sean Smith in the Liverpudlian soap opera Brookside. He also starred as Aiden Mathis in the ABC drama Revenge.

Julian Kostov has the pleasure of playing the iconic villain Makarov, but he has also featured in a few other games, such as A Way Out, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Tom Clancy’s The Division. On screen, he has recently played Fedyor Kaminsky in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

Chad Michael Collins is reprising his role of Alex Keller, who he voiced in MW1 and MW2. He is best known for playing Brandon Beckett in the Sniper movie series.

Nikolai Nikolaeff had a CoD stint in Vanguard as Private Desmond Wilmot. Recently, he portrayed the prison guard, Ivan, in season four of Stranger Things.

Dan Donohue is no stranger to games, as he has voiced Gerard Bieri in Horizon Forbidden West, Imran Zakhaev in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and even the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. You may also recognise him as Thomas Paine in the Apple TV series For All Mankind.

Sara Boutine is a newcomer to video games, but has featured in many different short films, television shows and movies across her career, most notably as Adrian in the television series Loose Ends.

Claudia Doumit is back to portray Farah Karim, a series staple since 2019’s CoD: MW. She also plays Victoria Neuman in Amazon Prime’s series The Boys, and also featured in Timeless as Jiya.

Glenn Morshower was first involved in CoD way back in 2009, in the original Modern Warfare 2 - where he played Overlord. In the new Modern Warfare series, he is playing General Shepherd, starting with 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. You may also recognise him as Aaron Pierce from 24 and Marshall Winthrop from Fox’s The Resident.

Lev Gorn will be familiar to fans of Grand Theft Auto 4, as he voiced Ivan Bytchkov, an enforcer in Mikhail Faustin’s crime syndicate. He also portrayed Ardaky Zotov in FX’s spy thriller The Americans.

Neil Ellice is returning to portray Soap MacTavish as he has done since MW 2019. More recently on screen, he has played Hunter D-90 in Loki.

Rya Kihlstedt plays Kate Laswell, and has done so in every entry in the Modern Warfare reboot since 2019. She has featured in many productions over the years, most recently as Ally Allston in Superman & Lois.

Elliot Knight is also a Modern Warfare veteran, playing Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick. He has also featured as Wes Charles in The CW’s, Life Sentence and as Brady Ross in CBS’s American Gothic.

Tina Ivlev voices Nightsister Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Survivor. She also had a recurring role as Freelania Alexeyevich in Showtime’s Shameless.

Stefan Kapičić is best known as Colossus in the Deadpool movies. He played the part of Nikolai since MW 2019. Kapičić also starred as Casper in Better Call Saul in Seasons four, five and six.

Warren Kole is continuing as Phillip Graves, following on from 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. He also played Rafe Adley in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Recently, Kole played Jeff Sadecki in Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Sandra Saad has featured as a few characters in the CoD series, playing Nadia in MW 2019 and providing additional voices for MW2 - and now plays Samara Jaal. You may recognise her from voicing Ella Chaudhry, The Other and The Unity in Bethesda’s Starfield, or as Nilah in League of Legends.

Samuel Roukin has taken up the mantle once more as Ghost, who he first played in MW2. Roukin also played John Graves Simcoe in AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies. He has also worked as a DJ, so you may have heard him in some warehouse raves in Liverpool in the '90s or, more recently, at the Avalon club in Hollywood.

Raphael Corkhill has been featured in many a CoD, providing his voice to Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, MW2 and now MW3, as Yuri Ivankov. He is also set to play Streep in the 2023 film Rebel Moon.

