The series follows the extreme lives of a group of young women marooned in the wilderness in the 1990s, while in the present day the survivors continue to grapple with their trauma.

Yellowjackets has established itself as one of the buzziest shows on television with its second outing, which has left fans eager to get their hands on season 3.

While the second season faced some criticism for leaning more heavily on fantasy than the first, critics agreed that its haunting depiction of cannibalism made for unforgettable viewing.

With many secrets still yet to be uncovered, it's no surprise that Yellowjackets viewers are itching for more – but they may have a long wait ahead of them. Here's everything we know so far about season 3.

Melanie Lynskey stars in Yellowjackets Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Good news! Yellowjackets season 3 is happening at Paramount Plus, with the series scoring an early renewal long before the second season had even begun.

However, co-creator Ashley Lyle has confirmed that the show is one of many to be impacted by the current writers strike, tweeting that only one day of work was completed before the team had to put down their pens.

As a result, it's likely we could have longer to wait for Yellowjackets season 3, with the strike currently expected to go on for most of the summer – if not longer.

At the time of writing, we would estimate a release date no sooner than late 2024 or early 2025.

Yellowjackets season 3 cast

It's likely that most of the Yellowjackets cast will return to delve into more macabre mysteries, with Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us), Tawny Cypress (House of Cards), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Warren Kole (The Terminal List), Simone Kessell (Wellmania) and Lauren Ambrose (Servant) among the present day cast.

Meanwhile, Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (The Boogeyman), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) are likely to return for the nightmarish flashback sequences.

Expect some new additions too, with season 2 adding Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood and Search Party's John Reynolds, among others.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What could happen in Yellowjackets season 3?

There's no word yet on what the plot of Yellowjackets could be, with the show's writers currently on strike.

However, as a grain of hope, co-creator Ashley Lyle described their first (and only) day working on the next batch of episodes as "amazing and creatively invigorating", so we're confident they'll have something good in store.

Is there a Yellowjackets season 3 trailer?

Not yet – and we wouldn't expect to see one anytime soon. We'll update this page when new footage does eventually arrive.

Yellowjackets season 3 is coming soon to Paramount Plus. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.