One of the biggest questions that's been hanging over the series pertains to its first ever scene, with fans wondering who the mystery girl is who falls in a deep pit lined with stakes after being chased through the snow-filled woods in a flash-forward sequence.

In another scene later on in the episode, we see the unidentified person being devoured by a group of ritualistic mask-wearing Yellowjackets, with the girl in the pit appearing to be their latest sacrifice.

Wondering what is revealed about the trap in season 3, and who the Pit Girl could turn out to be? Read on for everything you need to know about the theories.

How does the pit feature in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 1?

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets.

Fans are given a glimpse of the pit in the first episode of season 3 as we're reunited with Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), who's wandering the woods after he ran away from the team at the end of last season after witnessing their cannibalistic tendencies.

We see Coach Ben come across a pit covered by wooden planks, in which he discovers a cargo container full of survival supplies. And, after taking everything out of it, he re-covers it with dirt and leaves, hoping he’ll be able to trap an animal.

But later in the episode, after Mari (Alexa Barajas) runs away from the Yellowjackets' new camp following a fight with Shauna, she ends up falling into the pit and dislocating her leg.

It's clear that we're not witnessing action from season 1's flash-forward scene – it's spring, not winter, for a start, and the pit hasn't yet been lined with stakes. Coach Ben then also rescues Mari from it in one piece.

However, it is a clever foreshadowing of what’s to come, especially given that there a lot of online theories pointing to Mari being the Pit Girl, as it’s still yet to be revealed whether she’s alive in the present day.

Who is Yellowjackets' Pit Girl?

Yellowjackets season 3. Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Back in season 1, fans theorising who Pit Girl could be were convinced that Jackie (Ella Purnell) was a strong contender, given that the person was wearing her heart-shaped necklace that she gave to Shauna later on in the season.

However, Jackie’s demise at the end of season 1 ruled out this theory, and the necklace was later revealed to be a ritual item worn by whoever is the next victim – meaning the Pit Girl could technically be anyone (well, any long-haired brunette).

Of course, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse), Taissa (Tawny Cypress/Jasmin Savoy Brown), Misty (Christina Ricci/Sammi Hanratty), Van (Lauren Ambrose/Liv Hewson), Lottie (Simone Kessell/Courtney Eaton) and Travis (Kevin Alves) all feature in the present-day storyline, which rules them out.

Meanwhile, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) and Crystal (Nuha Jes Izma) have already died in the 1990s timeline, so it can't be any of them.

Remaining characters who fit the description then, are Mari, Gen (Mya Lowe) and Melissa (Jenna Burges).

Given we see Misty smiling at the camera after eating the Pit Girl in season 1's flash-forward sequence, the victim could well be Mari, who has clashed with Misty ever since she blamed her for drugging them with shrooms back in season 1.

Mari's escalating conflict with Shauna in season 3 only serves to strengthen this theory.

However, after witnessing their sacrificial rituals in season 2, we know that the victims are chosen at random by a card game, and so it's difficult to say who it's going to be at this point, and fans will have to wait and see.

Of course, the possibility remains that the apparent flashbacks to the pit-related cannibalism could actually be flash-forwards, and that Pit Girl could be someone in the present-day timeline.

After we witnessed Lottie corralling the Yellowjackets into a hunt ceremony to make a sacrifice to the wilderness at the end of season 2, anything seems possible.

One theory has suggested Pit Girl could be Shauna’s unruly daughter Callie and she certainly fits the character description, although that would be a very dark turn indeed...

Yellowjackets season 3 will stream on Paramount Plus from Friday 14th February 2025.

