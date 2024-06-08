That's according to Misty star Christina Ricci, who teased in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that things are set to get even more "shocking" and "brutal" in the show's third run.

"This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons," she said, after revealing that a few episodes of the next season have already been shot.

"It’s definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it’s just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y."

That said, Ricci doesn't know too much about how the season will pan out at this stage – revealing that writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson "don’t tell us anything about storylines" before they need to, and that "I don’t even want to ask, because it puts them in a weird position".

Of course, it was Ricci's character Misty who was largely responsible for the death of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) in the final episode of season 2 – with the latter sacrificing herself to stop Misty from stabbing Lisa with a syringe.

Misty seemed distraught at her friend's death, but Ricci reckons that her character will eventually be able to forgive herself.

"We’ve seen that she’s done it before,” she explained. “She forgave herself for what she did to her friends in the wilderness, and I think she is someone who does get past things because she is a survivor."

She added: "If events in her life were going to have destroyed her, they would have already done it. Because these ladies have been through quite a bit."

However, Ricci did say that she and the rest of the cast were already missing the presence of Lewis on set, saying that the cast had been "like sisters" and that they "just really loved each other".

"It was really sad for her character to be killed off. Even now, we’ve filmed a couple of episodes, and it’s sad without Juliet."

Yellowjackets season 3 is expected to arrive on Paramount Plus in early 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.