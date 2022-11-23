Starring You and Scream star Jenna Ortega as the titular death-obsessed character, Wednesday follows the spooky teen as she joins supernatural school Nevermore Academy as a new student.

America's favourite gothic family is returning to our screens in Netflix's Wednesday – a new adaptation of The Addams Family co-created by Tim Burton.

However, when a mystery force embarks on a monstrous killing spree in the local town, Wednesday must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents whilst making new friends.

Meanwhile, original Addams Family star Christina Ricci plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill on the show, with Ortega admitting that she felt "so awkward" acting opposite the A-lister.

"I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy," she told Variety. "It felt wrong. I wanted to give it to her."

With Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán and Riki Lindhome appearing in the Wednesday cast for this typically Burton-esque comedy, fans are probably wondering whether it will be returning for a second season.

Here's everything we know so far away about Wednesday season 2.

Is Wednesday returning for season 2?

Netflix has not yet announced whether Wednesday will be officially back for a second season, but the show's creators are hoping for more from this incarnation of the Addams Family.

Speaking to Empire (via ScreenRant) about the future of the show, co-creator Alfred Gough said: "Miles [Millar] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses."

Meanwhile, star Jenna Ortega – who plays the titular Wednesday – told NME that she has "no idea" if the show will come back.

We'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the doors of the Nevermore Academy open once again!

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

While Netflix is still yet to confirm whether season 2 is going ahead, we can take an educated guess as to when we can expect Wednesday to return if it gets the green light.

Filming on the Tim Burton project began in September last year and finished in March 2022 – and so it's unlikely we would see a second season of Wednesday until the beginning of 2024 at the earliest.

Wednesday season 2 cast speculation

It wouldn't be Wednesday without Jenna Ortega reprising the iconic role of goth teenager Wednesday Addams, while it's likely that Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Fred Armisen would be returning as Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and Uncle Fester.

While we're yet to find out what will happen to the characters introduced in the show – particularly as season 1 sees a monstrous killing spree terrorise the local town near Nevermore Academy – hopefully, we'll see the likes of Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) and the other starts of this remake in season 2.

Wednesday season 2 plot speculation

Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Isaac Ordonez in Wednesday. Netflix

With the overall plot of Wednesday being kept tightly under wraps, it's hard to immediately predict what a second season could explore, particular with so many supernatural elements in play – however, with the show introducing the Nevermore Academy, a roster of brand new characters and a killer on the loose, there's a lot to unpack.

From the wacky world of Wednesday's brand new school to the dynamics of Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family, season 2 could dive further into the Addams world – however, Ortega has also said that the show ties up enough loose ends to finish after one season.

"It could continue but it could also end," she told NME. "I think that's what's kind of nice about the show – we have the option."

What we do know, however, is that season 1 ends with a "very big" finale, with Ortega adding: "I remember there being a lot of night shoots. And I remember there being a lot of fire..."

