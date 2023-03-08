Ortega has revealed she asked for several changes to be made to the script since she was worried that certain things the character did and said might not be in line with the Wednesday Addams fans knew and loved.

Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday might have been one of the biggest TV hits of last year – but star Jenna Ortega has admitted that she initially had a number of issues with the script for the show.

"There were times on that set where I even became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines," she explained during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shephard.

"The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things."

She added: “Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about this dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she says, ‘Oh my god, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.'"

Ortega continued that she initially wasn't even sure the series would find an audience, explaining that she never felt particularly confident after leaving set for the day.

"On Wednesday, there was not a scene in that show that I went home and was like, ‘OK, that should be fine,'” she said.

Despite her reservations, the show went on to be a huge hit – becoming the second most-watched English language Netflix series just three weeks after debuting and being nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

It was officially renewed for a second season in January.

