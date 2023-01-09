The new take on The Addams Family, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, left us on quite the cliffhanger at the end of season 1.

After the news that Netflix's Wednesday will be renewed for season 2 finally dropped, theories have been emerging left, right, and centre about what fate will befall our favourite outcast.

After Wednesday received a threatening text, we found out that she has a mysterious stalker and that there is plenty more danger to come at Nevermore Academy.

So, who is behind the text message? Fans have got plenty of theories, but one particularly heartbreaking one has everyone hoping that the writers have another plan in mind.

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday. Netflix

After it was confirmed that season 2 will focus on the relationship between Wednesday and her bubbly roommate Enid (Emma Myers), some have speculated that she's actually behind the messages.

It would be a huge betrayal for Wednesday, after she finally appeared to embrace her friendship with Enid in season 1.

Twitter user @thinkingofjenna tweeted: "Them saying that wednesday and enid’s relationship is the main focal point for season 2 is making me scared that they will reveal that enid is the stalker at the end to make the big betrayal plot twist…"

However, others aren't so sure. User @naeismx pointed out: "The reason I think Enid won't be a villain or the stalker is simple honestly. She's the key to Wednesday's emotional development. The goal of the show is to develop that. If she ends up betraying Wednesday, that would just ruin it all."

Some fans have other suspects in mind, pointing towards Bianca's siren mother Gabrielle (Gracy Goldman), who is part of the Morning Song cult.

We only met Gabrielle briefly in season 1 when she attended Nevermore to visit Bianca - could she have a bigger role to play in season 2?

Another theory is that, while Tyler (Hunter Doohan) was captured by the end of season 1, there could be another Hyde out there.

Tyler's mother Francois is briefly mentioned, with Wednesday discovering that she was also a Hyde who attended Nevermore with Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán). Could she come out of the woodwork to protect her son?

With the recent news that Wednesday has officially been renewed for season 2, it seems we'll get our answer soon enough.

