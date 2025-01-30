Wednesday season 2 first look confirms character's fate – and teases dramatic reunion
It's almost time to return to Nevermore.
It's officially time to get excited about Wednesday season 2, with a sneak peek at the new episodes now being released.
Jenna Ortega will return for more twisted adventures as Wednesday Addams in the highly-anticipated new season of the Netflix hit – with new faces joining the fold at Nevermore Academy too.
A new sneak peek shows a shot of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, before cutting to Ortega's Wednesday looking as sombre as ever.
It then shows a dishevelled Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan, in chains, making it clear that the pair are in for a tense reunion.
By the end of season 1, Tyler was revealed to be the Hyde and was ultimately captured by the authorities.
While some fans speculated that he could have escaped police custody, that doesn't seem to be the case – at least not yet.
Ortega previously revealed that the new season, which wrapped late last year after filming in Ireland, will embrace the horror genre more than before.
After receiving the scripts, she told E!: "We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror.
"It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes – and that’s the wonderful thing about her.
"There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."
Meanwhile, exciting new faces have joined the cast for season 2, including Doctor Who icon Billie Piper as new character Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.
Thandiwe Newton and Addams Family actor Christopher Lloyd are also among the new additions, while Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance.
Wednesday season 2 will be released this year. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.