A new sneak peek shows a shot of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, before cutting to Ortega's Wednesday looking as sombre as ever.

It then shows a dishevelled Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan, in chains, making it clear that the pair are in for a tense reunion.

By the end of season 1, Tyler was revealed to be the Hyde and was ultimately captured by the authorities.

While some fans speculated that he could have escaped police custody, that doesn't seem to be the case – at least not yet.

Ortega previously revealed that the new season, which wrapped late last year after filming in Ireland, will embrace the horror genre more than before.

After receiving the scripts, she told E!: "We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday season 2. Netflix

"It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes – and that’s the wonderful thing about her.

"There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in Wednesday. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Meanwhile, exciting new faces have joined the cast for season 2, including Doctor Who icon Billie Piper as new character Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.

Thandiwe Newton and Addams Family actor Christopher Lloyd are also among the new additions, while Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance.

Wednesday season 2 will be released this year. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

