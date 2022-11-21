Rather than going down the reboot or remake root, the new series will focus on the macabre family's eldest daughter, previously played by Christina Ricci (who's also back. More on that below).

Tim Burton's first TV show is almost upon us, with Wednesday set to land on Netflix this week, introducing a new chapter in the Addams family's long and storied on-screen journey.

Jenna Ortega leads as the ever sullen Wednesday, the focus of Burton's eight-parter, and she's got her hand's full at Nevermore Academy where she's sent after setting piranhas loose in her regular school's pool.

Not by coincidence, the school is where her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) fell in love, but their time there was also shadowed by a mystery that still hangs over them – and which Wednesday will have to solve in between causing carnage, of course.

Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar opened up about the family's renewed dynamic, with Gough telling Vanity Fair: "Wednesday’s not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she’s afraid of emotion. Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy."

This also applies to her brother. "She’s allowed to torture him," Millar added. "Nobody else is. That’s the difference. She will defend him to the end against bullies or anything else, but she has licence to do what she wants. She’s very protective of him in a very Wednesday way."

He continued: "Every family is weird, and this one happens to be extremely weird, but they love each other. And that’s ultimately what it’s about: they always have each other’s backs, and it’s unconditional love."

The majority of the cast has been confirmed, including roles for Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci.

Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) was playing Tamara Novak but departed from her role at the end of 2021, according to Deadline.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Wednesday.

Wednesday cast: Who's in Netflix's Addams Family?

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

Who is Wednesday? Like other characters in the family, Wednesday is known for her spooky appearance and personality. In Netflix's new series, she'll be older, and trying her hand at high school.

What else has Jenna Ortega starred in? The actress is best known for her role as tech-savvy teen Ellie Alves in the second season of Netflix psychological thriller You. She has also starred in the most recent Scream movie, X, Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, Stuck in the Middle and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday.

Who is Gomez Addams? Gomez is the patriarch of the family.

What else has Luis Guzmán starred in? Guzmán is best known for appearing in Code Black and Traffic. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix action-thriller Havoc.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams

Who is Morticia Addams? The matriarch of the family.

What else has Catherine Zeta-Jones starred in? Hollywood film legend Catherine Zeta-Jones has starred in the likes of The Mask of Zorro (1998), Chicago (2002) and Ocean's Twelve (2004).

Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in Wednesday. Netflix/ YouTube

Who is Larissa Weems? The headteacher at Nevermore Academy.

What else has Gwendoline Christie starred in? Christie rose to fame in the cast of fantasy drama Game of Thrones, where she played noble warrior Brienne of Tarth. She later bagged a role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as First Order operative Captain Phasma. Other film and TV credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Top of the Lake: China Girl. More recently she appeared as Lucifer in Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Sandman.

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams

Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

Who is Pugsley Addams? Wednesday’s brother.

What else has Isaac Ordonez starred in? Ordonez is best known for his roles in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time as Charles Wallace Double.

Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Wednesday.

Who is Uncle Fester? In the 1960s TV show, Fester was Morticia's uncle, but he was revamped as Gómez's long lost brother in the '90s films where he developed the power to conduct electricity after he was struck by lightning. It's unclear which version, if any, he'll play in the Netflix series.

What else has Fred Armisen starred in? Armisen is a prolific actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician, having appeared in many popular sitcoms over the years, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Broad City and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Victor Dorobantu plays Thing

Who is Thing? Thing is a disembodied hand who performs various things for the family.

What else has Victor Dorobantu starred in? Wednesday will be Dorobantu's TV debut.

George Burcea plays Lurch

Who is Lurch? The family’s servant.

What else has George Burcea starred in? Burcea has previously starred in Comrade Detective and Dawn of Night.

Who else is in the cast of Wednesday?

Christina Ricci in 1993's Addams Family Values. Paramount Pictures/ Getty Images

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, will appear in the cast as Miss Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy.

The cast is rounded out by Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Otinger), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias-Watson (Divina).

