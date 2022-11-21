Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role previously played by Christina Ricci , who's also back as a teacher in Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday gets sent following an incident teased in the trailer involving bullies, a pool and piranhas.

The Addams family will make their Netflix debut very soon, putting eldest daughter Wednesday at the forefront of Tim Burton's first ever TV series.

Netflix described the series as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," with Wednesday set navigate the trials and tribulations of adolescence, which naturally include monsters, torn-off limbs and visions of gruesome deaths.

Ortega is joined by a stellar cast including Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane and Gwendoline Christie.

Recently it was revealed that Fred Armisen would be playing Uncle Fester, whose return was previously hinted at by Burton himself.

The latest trailer also gave as our first glimpse of Thing, the Addams' pet hand. Wednesday finds it hiding in her room at Nevermore Academy. Despite originally being convinced he's spying for her parents, she decides to enlist the hand to help her break out of "teenage purgatory".

The footage has all the hallmarks of a Burton project, but fans might be surprised to learn showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar didn't think the director would agree to helm the show.

"He was interested in where it was going, and the mystery of the show. He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, and how we were able to achieve it," Gough told Vanity Fair.

He added: "He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character and you didn’t have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes. The ambition for the show was to make it an eight-hour Tim Burton movie."

Executive producer Gail Berman agreed during a chat with Variety, saying it was "modern" and unlike anything seen before.

"All the props go to [creators] Al Gough and Miles Millar," she said. "It’s their baby with Tim Burton. It’s a modern telling of the story, it’s a clever new interpretation. You haven’t seen this before."

Want to know more? Read on for all the details in Burton's Wednesday ahead of its release.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday.

Wednesday will aptly land on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd November.

The kooky and spooky series will consist of eight episodes, which will all be available to watch in one go.

Wednesday Netflix cast

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia Addams and her husband Gomez in Wednesday Netflix/ YouTube

In May 2021, Netflix announced that Jenna Ortega, who is best known for her role as tech-savvy teen Ellie Alves in the second season of Netflix psychological thriller You, would lead the cast of the series as the title character.

Ortega has also starred in the most recent Scream movie, X, Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, Stuck in the Middle and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Ortega shared a picture of herself posing with the script on Instagram in November 2021, alongside the caption: "New Chapter. I hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice."

Meanwhile, Luis Guzmán (Code Black, Traffic) will play Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Darling Buds of May) will portray her mother Morticia Addams, it has also been confirmed.

Fred Armisen was also confirmed as Uncle Fester.

Other cast members include Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones), who will play Larissa Weems, the headteacher at Nevermore Academy, and Isaac Ordonez, who will star as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley Addams.

Victor Dorobantu will portray Thing and George Burcea will play the family’s servant Lurch.

Christina Ricci in Addams Family Values Paramount Pictures/ Getty Images

Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) was playing Tamara Novak but departed from her role at the end of 2021, according to Deadline.

Excitingly, Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, has signed up as a series regular. She'll be playing Miss Thornhill, a teacher at Wednesday's new school.

The cast will be rounded out by Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Otinger), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

Behind the scenes, Wednesday is being directed and executive produced by Burton alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Netflix's Director of Original Series, Teddy Biaselli, previously spoke out about having Burton on board to helm the story.

"We got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," he said in a statement.

"Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deetz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Is there a trailer for Wednesday?

Yes, the first full-length trailer has landed, giving us a glimpse of Tim Burton's take on the Addams family. Watch below:

Meanwhile, a new clip was released as part of Netflix's global TUDUM event in September 2022, teasing an interaction between Wednesday and Thing. You can check it out below:

What could happen in Wednesday on Netflix?

We’ll see the titular character coming to terms with her physic abilities, attempting to thwart a monstrous killing spree that’s terrorised the local school and also solving a supernatural mystery that has been impacting her family for decades in Wednesday.

The official Netflix summary reads: "A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy”. The show is written by the team behind popular Superman prequel Smallville, Al Gough and Miles Millar, and will depict Wednesday as "the ultimate lone wolf".

We can't wait!

Wednesday will be released on 23rd November on Netflix.



The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.