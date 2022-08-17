Netflix drops first full-length trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday

The streamer had previously released a teaser trailer hinting at what's in store for the ever-weird Wednesday in the series – which marks Burton's first foray into Netflix territory. Played by Jenna Ortega, she sported Wednesday's iconic braids and deadpan expression before snapping her fingers, Addams style.

Netflix has just released the first full-length trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday , which will bring the story of the Addams family's eldest daughter story to the small screen.

The new trailer gives us a more in-depth look at Burton's interpretation of the quirky family and the show's setting. Netflix previously explained it would be a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" focusing on Wednesday's years as a student in Nevermore Academy, where she is sent after being expelled from Nancy Reagan High School – her eighth school in five years – due to an incident involving piranhas.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Narcos star Luis Guzmán as Morticia Addams and her devoted husband Gomez, who reveal Nevermore Academy is where they first met. The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie appears as Nevermore's school principal Larissa Weems who, judging by the trailer, has her hands full with the peculiar Nevermore students.

Though he is only mentioned in the trailer, Wednesday's brother Pugsley is also set to appear and will be played by Isaac Ordonez, while Victor Dorobantu will portray the hairy Thing and George Burcea is servant Lurch.

Series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, whose previous credits include Superman prequel Smallville, approached Wednesday as "the ultimate lone wolf", though it seems like she might make some equally odd friends in her new school.

During a chat with Vanity Fair, Gough admitted he was surprised Burton agreed to helm the show, which he called "an eight-hour Tim Burton movie". Judging by the trailer, that ambition appears to hold up.

Wednesday will be released later this year on Netflix.

