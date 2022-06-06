Netflix shares spooky first-look at Wednesday with new teaser trailer

Directed by Tim Burton, the series is set to follow teenage Wednesday as she navigates high school whilst trying to master her psychic powers and stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens.

Netflix has given fans a sneak peek at Wednesday – the streamer's upcoming comedy horror based on The Addams Family – with the show's very first teaser.

Ahead of Netflix's virtual event Geeked Week, the streamer released a 30-second teaser, showing Scream star Jenny Ortega in character as the death-obsessed teen, donning her signature braids, black dress and the permanent deadpan expression she's become best known for.

You's Ortega stars in the titular role, while Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán will guest star as Gomez Addams.

The rest of the cast includes Riki Lindhome, Thora Birch, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White and Gwendoline Christie, while Christina Ricci – who played Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addams Family and its sequel – is also expected to make an appearance.

Netflix announced the coming-of-age series back in 2020, with filming beginning in September 2021 and wrapping up in March of this year.

Wednesday will be the fifth TV adaptation of The Addams Family since the gothic characters made their debut in The New Yorker's 1938 comic strip and the first to air since Canadian sitcom The New Addams Family came to an end in 1999.

