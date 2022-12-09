Wednesday has dethroned Stranger Things as the most-watched show in a week on the streamer, and fans are already calling for a second season .

It's safe to say that Netflix 's new spin on the Addams Family tale has proven to be immensely popular.

The gothic teen series follows the titular character (played by You's Jenna Ortega) as she enrols at new school Nevermore Academy and finds herself involved in various supernatural happenings.

After the eight-episode season was quickly lapped up by many, Netflix has treated fans of the series to a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process that will surely make you laugh.

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday. Netflix/ YouTube

The bloopers reel was tweeted by the official Netflix account and includes a selection of hilarious clips showing the cast and Ortega herself breaking character.

Whether it's mishaps with props, laughing before the cameras officially roll or even Ortega throwing a torch at one of her co-stars, the 40-second clip may just be the best thing Wednesday fans will see today.

You can watch the clip for yourself below.

