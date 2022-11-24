Tim Burton's first TV series is the latest gothic treat to land on the streamer, starring Gen Z scream queen Jenna Ortega as the titular poker-faced teen with a passion for monochrome colours.

Those who've watched Netflix 's new take on the Addams Family will know by now that Wednesday truly is full of woe – as well as moody hits from The Rolling Stones, Antonio Vivaldi and Metallica.

The coming-of-age horror comedy – which is suitable for those 12 and up – follows Wednesday as she's reluctantly enrolled at the Nevermore Academy by her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) Addams, whose own secrets are tied up in the supernatural school.

Meanwhile, original Addams Family star Christina Ricci also appears in the cast as a brand new character, with Ortega telling RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that it was "nerve-wracking" working with the actress.

"You don’t want to feel like you’re doing the knock-off version of her performance right in front of her," she said.

From tracking down a killer monster to harnessing her own psychic powers, Wednesday manages to keep herself busy despite despising her surroundings, with all her shenanigans accompanied by the sounds of Dua Lipa, The Cramps and an original score by Danny Elfman.

Read on to find out more about the soundtrack for Netflix's Wednesday.

Wednesday soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix show

Netflix

Episode 1

Non, Je Ne Regrette Rein – Édith Piaf

In My Dreams – Roy Orbison

Can't Stop – Rhythmking

La Llorona – Chavela Vargas

Paint It Black – Wednesday's cover of The Rolling Stones

Episode 2

Don't Worry Be Happy – Nevermore's a cappella group covering Bobby McFerrin

Episode 3

Space Song – Beach House

Winter – Antonio Vivaldi

Nothing Else Matters – Metallica (instrumental)

Episode 4

Tierra Rica – Carmita Jiménez

It's A Shame (feat. Pink Feathers) – RAC

The Beginning – Magdalena Bay

Someone Like You – Bravo and Immortal Girlfriend

Secrets – Birthday Girls

Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps

Levels – henry parsley and Amy Caddies McKnight

Physical – Dua Lipa

La Mamma Morta – Umberto Giordano

Episode 6

Sciuri Sciura – Blonde Redhead

Episode 7

If I Be Wrong – Wolf Larsen

Perfect Day – Hoku

Who composed the soundtrack for Wednesday?

The theme music for Wednesday was created by Danny Elfman, the Emmy-winning composer and singer who has worked frequently with Tim Burton. Both Elfman and Chris Bacon (Bates Motel, Smash) composed music for the whole series.

Elfman has written the scores for most of Tim Burton's projects, from Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands to Big Fish, Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, for which he also provided Jack Skellington's singing voice.

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

