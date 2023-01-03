The series, titled Wednesday , follows the titular teenage daughter as she settles into a new school for outcasts and is soon tasked with harnessing her emerging psychic ability, solving a decades-long supernatural mystery and halting a local killing spree, all whilst making new friends.

Tim Burton’s take on the Addams Family landed on Netflix in November 2022 and immediately became a hit with fans of the legendary clan.

According to the streamer, Wednesday amassed 341.2 million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week, surpassing Stranger Things to score the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix.

The show broke its own record the week after, racking up 400 million hours within a single week and so, naturally, fans were certain a second season would soon be following.

However, despite Wednesday's success, Netflix is yet to officially renew the series for a second outing.

What's worse, the streamer may not have first dibs on future episodes of the show even if it is given the green light.

With speculation rife that Wednesday could be set to leave Netflix, RadioTimes.com has compiled everything you need to know.

Is Wednesday leaving Netflix for season 2?

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday. Netflix

Wednesday is in danger of leaving Netflix for a potential second season, which could premiere on another platform.

While Netflix will presumably be keen to keep Wednesday on its radar, the streamer may not have first dibs on future episodes of the show due to the fact that Wednesday is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product.

Amazon and MGM closed a £7.06b merger in March 2022, according to Deadline, meaning that the rights to Wednesday may be acquired by Amazon in the wake of the merger.

However, the publication reports that Amazon’s MGM deal doesn’t automatically mean titles from the producer will become exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so Netflix may retain the rights to Wednesday season 2 after all.

This basically means that if Netflix fails to strike a deal with Amazon to keep the series on its service, a potential second season could land instead on Prime Video.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Despite the question marks over the home of a potential second season of Wednesday, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander previously told Variety that he was "optimistic" about the show's future.

He said: “You may know what I’m going to say – but I have nothing to confirm at this time. I am optimistic about Wednesday. We’ll leave it at that."



Similarly, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have spoken about their plans for a second season, teasing the possibility of further exploring the theme of female friendships.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gough said: "We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season 2, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore."

He added: "We’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like?"

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for comment.

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.