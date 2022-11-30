From the '90s films and the '60s TV series to the original comic books, there have been many iterations of Wednesday over the years.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday-centric Addams Family spin-off has landed on Netflix, focusing on the legendary clan's morbid teenager.

While she's still as kooky and creepy as ever in the latest reimagining, Jenna Ortega’s protagonist is a much more fascinating and modern Wednesday than we’ve seen before, with more intimate layers of characterisation.

And the show’s Gen Z take on the character is never more apparent than during her eccentric and gothic prom dance scene, which has taken TikTok by storm with a viral challenge asking users to replicate the jive themselves.

So, what song is playing in the Wednesday dance scene, what inspired it, and which episode does the sequence appear in? Read on for everything you need to know about the iconic dance.

What episode does Wednesday dance?

Clad in a black (obviously!) dress, Wednesday shows off her dance moves in episode 4, titled Woe What a Night.

The episode follows the students of Nevermore Academy as they attend the annual Rave'n dance.

Watch the dance scene in full below:

What song is playing in the Wednesday dance scene?

Wednesday struts her stuff to Goo Goo Much by The Cramps during the scene.

It's certainly a banger.

What inspired the Wednesday dance scene?

In a video where the Wednesday cast watched and reacted to the dance scene, Ortega explained that she choreographed the dance scene herself.

“I actually felt really insecure about this," she said. "I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or a choreographer."

She later spoke out further about the inspiration behind the dance moves, Tweeting: “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

What's more, fans on social media have been quick to point out similarities to another Wednesday dance scene in the original The Addams Family 1960s sitcom.

