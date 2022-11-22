This fantasy comedy follows the titular Wednesday Addams – played by Scream and You star Ortega – as she navigates life at her new supernatural school, Nevermore Academy.

Tim Burton's Wednesday arrives on Netflix tomorrow (23rd November), starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez as the latest live-action iteration of the Addams Family .

However, in typical Addams Family fashion, Wednesday can't seem to stay out of trouble, with the gothic teen trying to track down a killer monster, solve the spooky mystery in which her parents became embroiled 25 years prior and master her psychic abilities – all while attempting to make friends.

Given that this horror comedy is from the twisted mind of Tim Burton, the eccentric filmmaker best known for Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, you may be wondering how old you need to be to watch his latest Netflix offering without suffering from the heebie-jeebies.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Wednesday's age rating.

What age rating is Wednesday on Netflix?

Wednesday is rated as a 12 in the United Kingdom on Netflix, which means that it is suitable for ages 12 and up.

The rating has been awarded to the show as, according to Netflix, it features offensive language, violence and scenes of threat.

For comparison, The Hunger Games, Enola Holmes, The School for Good and Evil, Gilmore Girls and Never Have I Ever are all rated 12 and above on Netflix.

Is Wednesday gory?

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

While there are scenes of violence in Wednesday, in order to be appropriate for teenagers over the age of 12, a show cannot dwell on injuries or blood and only occasional gory moments can be shown, according to the British Board of Film Classification.

Therefore, as the Tim Burton fantasy comedy is appropriate for teens, it's unlikely that Wednesday will feature any particularly gory scenes – however, if you're freaked out by faceless children, an animated severed hand, blood or anything gothic in nature, then perhaps give Wednesday a miss.

