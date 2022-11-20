Films, games and books followed, with the characters having been played by numerous actors over the years, including Christopher Lloyd and Patrick Thomas as Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci and Rachel Potter as Wednesday Addams.

New Netflix series Wednesday continues the story of the Addams Family, who were first introduced in cartoons drawn by Charles Addams in 1938 before they became household names from the 1964 TV series.

With the characters of Uncle Fester and Gomez Addams now being played by Fred Armisen and Luis Guzmán respectively, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with the stars about what it was like taking on characters who have been played by so many actors before.

Armisen said: "It’s kind of like doing someone from a comic strip. It’s iconic and there are already parameters around it. In a way that made it easier, just because I wanted to carry on with that character - with everything that’s been established and to continue it."

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

Meanwhile, Guzmán said: "I grew up watching The Addams Family and I loved the movies. You’re stepping into it and you just understand what that world, that universe and what the dynamics of that family are like. You put all those things together.

"I wasn’t trying to duplicate what anybody else did, I was just stepping into that role of who Gomez is."

Asked why we're still revisiting these characters time and again after so many years, Guzmán said: "What makes them timeless is, I guess, the progression of the family.

"When you first met the Addams Family 50 or 60 years ago they were little kids, now it’s like, 'Wednesday is going to high school'. The story, the saga and the mystery continues."

The Netflix series also stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, with a trailer released earlier this year also revealing Christina Ricci's new role, with the star coming back to the universe as a different character.

Additional reporting by Simon Button.

Wednesday will be released on 23rd November on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

