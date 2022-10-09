New Wednesday trailer reveals Christina Ricci's new character

Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's Addams Family Values will play new character Marilyn Thornhill in the new series, as revealed in a short tease at the end of the new trailer.

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Addams Family Netflix series Wednesday has given us our first look at former Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci in her new role.

Ms Thornhill is a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is enrolled, but the trailer gives us little more detail as to how she will factor into the story.

The footage also gives us our first look at Uncle Fester in the series, who is played by Big Mouth's Fred Armisen. You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The trailer sees Wednesday discover that "there's something wrong" about Nevermore, with teases towards "secret societies, hidden libraries" and "a homicidal monster" as well as potential other surprises in store.

Wednesday says that she "won't stop until I find out the truth", with the rest of the trailer giving us a sense of what we can expect, including fireworks, explosions and raining blood.

The trailer was first released at the series' panel for New York Comic Con, where Ortega teased that the show is "its own different reality and it’s very special and very odd".

She continued: "When people have that nostalgic factor come into play or they’ve already seen a version of this family, they have an expectation that comes with that and I hope that people realise how much care and respect went into this and how much I would like to protect this character and this family.

"It’s also different. It’s not going to be something that you’ve seen before. It is its own world. I hope that people are able to run with that and lose themselves in that and appreciate it for the isolated project that it is."

More like this

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ortega, Ricci and Armisen are joined in the series by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie, while Tim Burton is a director and executive producer on the series.

Wednesday will be released on 23rd November on Netflix. Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, or visit our TV Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.