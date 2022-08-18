Wednesday cast: Meet Netflix's Addams Family for 2022

From the 1960s-era TV show and the 1990s movies to a 2010 Broadway musical, the family have been depicted in various incarnations over the years.

The Addams family are back, and yes, they’re still as kooky and creepy as ever.

Now, a Netflix series based on the family’s macabre daughter, Wednesday, is coming to our screens – and it looks like she’ll be portrayed differently yet again.

This time, she’ll be older and in high school – still moody, but now more independent.

"The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia," co-showrunner Al Gough told Vanity Fair. "How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?"

Gough went on to explain how Wednesday will have a love-hate relationship with her family.

"Wednesday’s not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she’s afraid of emotion," he added. "Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy."

This includes her brother. "She’s allowed to torture him," co-showrunner Miles Millar says. "Nobody else is. That’s the difference. She will defend him to the end against bullies or anything else, but she has license to do what she wants. She’s very protective of him in a Wednesday way."

Millar continued: "Every family is weird, and this one happens to be extremely weird, but they love each other. And that’s ultimately what it’s about: they always have each other’s backs, and it’s unconditional love."

While the majority of the cast have been confirmed, there are still a few grey areas.

Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) was playing Tamara Novak but departed from her role at the end of 2021, according to Deadline.

What's more, Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, will appear in the cast, but it's not yet known whether she is replacing Birch as Tamara or whether she’ll be joining the cast in a new role.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Wednesday.

Wednesday cast: Who's in Netflix's Addams Family?

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

Who is Wednesday? Like other characters in the family, Wednesday is known for her spooky appearance and personality. In Netflix's new series, she'll be older, and trying her hand at high school.

What else has Jenna Ortega starred in? The actress is best known for her role as tech-savvy teen Ellie Alves in the second season of Netflix psychological thriller You. She has also starred in the most recent Scream movie, X, Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, Stuck in the Middle and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday.

Who is Gomez Addams? Gomez is the patriarch of the family.

What else has Luis Guzmán starred in? Guzmán is best known for appearing in Code Black and Traffic. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix action-thriller Havoc.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams

Who is Morticia Addams? The matriarch of the family.

What else has Catherine Zeta-Jones starred in? Hollywood film legend Catherine Zeta-Jones has starred in the likes of The Mask of Zorro (1998), Chicago (2002) and Ocean's Twelve (2004).

Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in Wednesday. Netflix/ YouTube

Who is Larissa Weems? The headteacher at Nevermore Academy.

What else has Gwendoline Christie starred in? Christie rose to fame in the cast of fantasy drama Game of Thrones, where she played noble warrior Brienne of Tarth. She later bagged a role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as First Order operative Captain Phasma. Other film and TV credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Top of the Lake: China Girl. More recently she appeared as Lucifer in Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Sandman.

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams

Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

Who is Pugsley Addams? Wednesday’s brother.

What else has Isaac Ordonez starred in? Ordonez is best known for his roles in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time as Charles Wallace Double.

Victor Dorobantu plays Thing

Who is Thing? Thing is a disembodied hand who performs various things for the family.

What else has Victor Dorobantu starred in? Wednesday will be Dorobantu's TV debut.

George Burcea plays Lurch

Who is Lurch? The family’s servant.

What else has George Burcea starred in? Burcea has previously starred in Comrade Detective and Dawn of Night.

Who else is in the cast of Wednesday?

Christina Ricci in 1993's Addams Family Values. Paramount Pictures/ Getty Images

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, will appear in the cast, but her role is yet to be disclosed and fans will have to wait and see who she'll be portraying!

The cast is rounded out by Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Otinger), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias-Watson (Divina).

Wednesday will be released later this year on Netflix.

