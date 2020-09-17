But even though this is an animated show following a young group of characters this is not intended simply as a "kiddy version" of Jurassic Park.

Showrunner Scott Kreamer recently told io9, "When Steven [Spielberg] gave the okay for the project, when he gave the final sign-off, his marching orders were, ‘Don’t do the kiddy version. It needs to feel like it’s Jurassic Park. It needs to feel like it’s Jurassic World.’ And we went for it.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the series.

When is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous released on Netflix?

The animated series is currently scheduled to land on the streamer on Friday 18th September 2020.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous trailer

You can get a glimpse of what is to come by taking a peek at the trailer below, which was released by Netflix in July 2020.

What is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous about?

The series is set at the same time as the first Jurassic World film - which was released in 2015 - and concerns a group of six teenagers who find themselves trapped stranded at an adventure camp just as the dinosaurs are unleashed on the island.

The series sees the group join forces as they attempt to fight for survival, and although it's aimed at a younger audience than the films it certainly won't be without any scares - with T-Rexes and triceratopses a-plenty set to terrorise the show's heroes.

Showrunner Scott Kreamer recently explained, "In all the films, it’s the kids are the side characters who need to be rescued by Alan Grant, Owen Grady, or an adult.

"So the whole idea is: Let’s put kids in the center of the story. Let’s cut off adult help. Let’s make them have no one to count on but each other. And really, that’s just the entire impetus for this story, is let’s empower the kids and see what happens.”

And there's good news for parents as the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous age rating of PG means older kids can enjoy the series.

Who is in the voice cast for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

An impressive voice cast has been assembled for the series, with the six teenagers played by Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley).

Meanwhile the two camp counsellors are played by The Good Place star Jameela Jamil and Scream Queens actor Glen Powell.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous toys

If you enjoy the show and want to get your hands on some merchandise, there's some good news: an official line of toys has been released.

You can get your hands on these toys, including a Mosasaurus, a Triceratops and a Carnotaurus and an Ankylosaurus at loads of retailers including Amazon.

Jurassic Park movies order

Even though the new series is not directly tied into the films, you might want to give the movies a rewatch (or perhaps even a first watch) before you dig into the series.

If so, you might want to double check the best order to watch them in - here they are in chronological order.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The first film introduces us to the concept, as pragmatic palaeontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) visits an almost complete theme park and finds himself tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Also stars Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough and Laura Dern.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

In film two, John Hammond (Attenborough) and other members try to explore the Jurassic Park's second site - but things go awry when the dinosaurs go wild and, once again, everyone is forced to run for their lives. Jeff Goldblum reprises his role, while Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite and Vince Vaughan also star.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The third film sees Paul and Amanda Kirby (William H Macy and Tea Leoni) offer research funding to Alan Grant (a returning Sam Neill) on the condition that he accompanies them to find their missing son on a deadly island. Laura Dern also reprises her role and Allesandro Nivola also stars.

Jurassic World (2015)

The first film following the franchise's soft reboot introduces us to Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), who are forced to save the day when a dinosaur escapes its enclosure at the Jurassic World theme park - which has operated for over a decade.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Owen Grady and Claire Dearing are forced to rescue the remaining dinosaurs at Jurassic World theme park before a volcanic eruption destroys the island.

