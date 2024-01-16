"I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," Ortega told Laverne Cox in an interview for E!.

"It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes - and that’s the wonderful thing about her.

"There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

The series was renewed for season 2 back in January 2023, and is expected to kick off filming this April, meaning fans will have to wait and see what the official release date is when it's eventually announced.

The first season was shot in Romania, but production is set to move to Ireland, with little information having been given out about season 2 plot details.

Ortega is also not only leading the cast of the new run, but will also serve as producer, meaning she will be more hands-on than ever with her role and the direction of the show, which sits on the top of Netflix’s top 10 list for most popular English-language series with a staggering 252 million views.

Previously, Ortega had revealed that when it came to Wednesday season 1, she actually re-wrote some of her lines.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she told host Dax Shepard: "The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they’d be like, 'Wait, what happened to the scene?' And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things."

She added: "Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.

"There was a line about this dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she says, 'Oh my god, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.' And I had to go, 'No, there’s no way.'"

