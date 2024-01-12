Regis, introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire, is a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season 4.

Fishburne, who's known for roles in The Matrix and John Wick, said of his new role: “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

Of course, season 4 will be Liam Hemsworth's first as Geralt of Rivia, as he takes over from Henry Cavill, who left the role after three seasons.

Laurence Fishburne Netflix

Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) will return as leading stars for the highly-anticipated new season, which will follow our heroes as they traverse a war-ravaged Continent.

Still torn apart from each other, they must embrace the groups of misfits they find themselves in if they're to survive and ever find each other again.

Executive producer Tomek Bagiński previously teased to RadioTimes.com how season 4 would address the re-casting of Geralt.

He said: "Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner] and her team – and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers' room for season 4 – I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books.

"This is a very little thing that I will tease - people who know the books really deeply also know that this is not a typical fantasy book. It's not just one world. It's not just one story happening in those books, in those stories.

"It's a huge, huge world which is very, very complex..."

