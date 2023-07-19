"I still like my head on my neck!" he joked. "Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner] and her team - and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers' room for season 4 - I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books.

"This is a very little thing that I will tease - people who know the books really deeply also know that this is not a typical fantasy book. It's not just one world. It's not just one story happening in those books, in those stories.

"It's a huge, huge world which is very, very complex... I will stop here!"

Consider us intrigued!

Bagiński also revealed that he's seen Hemsworth in his Geralt getup, adding: "I want to share with you but at the same time I don't want to spoil the opening.

"I don't want to spoil the fun of discovering this and I don't want to take the power and that energy from Liam who now has to give his own face and his own voice to this character.

"It will be a slightly different Geralt. I have actually seen how Liam looks as Geralt and I'm actually quite excited."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth's new castmates have revealed he's "in training" for his new role.

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, explained to RadioTimes.com: "To be honest, I think he’s just using this time before we shoot to train and to study all the books and throw himself into this.

"No one can ask anything more than just complete committal to this role and that’s what he’s doing. We’re all really excited."

As for Cavill's exit, Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, added: "It was quite a few months after wrapping and it was a surprise to us all, but I think that we are now focusing on celebrating this work that we’ve all put in together for season 3, and really shedding light on that hard work and trying to focus on that and move forward with what’s ahead, and I think it’ll be exciting to see Liam’s interpretation of this character."

Liam Hemsworth. Don Arnold/WireImage

Cavill announced his exit from The Witcher last year, saying in a statement: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

He added: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

