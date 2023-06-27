Season 3 will be Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over from season 4 onwards .

Freya Allan, who has starred alongside Henry Cavill in The Witcher since it hit Netflix in 2019, has said the cast were "surprised" by the actor's exit from the show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Allan, who plays Ciri in the show, said: "It was quite a few months after wrapping and it was a surprise to us all, but I think that we are now focusing on celebrating this work that we’ve all put in together for season 3, and really shedding light on that hard work and trying to focus on that and move forward with what’s ahead, and I think it’ll be exciting to see Liam’s interpretation of this character."

Cavill announced his exit from The Witcher last year, saying in a statement: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill added: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

While some fans were surprised at the move to continue the show beyond Cavill's exit, executive producer Steve Gaub explained to RadioTimes.com: "I think, holistically, Henry gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt but there's been so many franchises that have had really strong title characters and eventually, for whatever reason, personal decision or, or just the length of time frame, the title character changes actors.

"But you always have the strength of the property to lean into and we're trusting that the world of The Witcher, the continent, the IP itself is what is drawing a lot of fans.

"We love everything that Henry gave us as a Geralt and now we're really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, much like there's been different James Bonds, different Doctor Whos, different Spider-Mans.

"We're now one of those properties and we aim to serve the property right and continue on with a really strong Geralt."

