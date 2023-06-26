Fans of the show were shocked when it was announced that Cavill will exit the show at the end of season 3, with Liam Hemsworth instead taking over as Geralt of Rivia for season 4 in what has so far proven to be a controversial move.

With Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher at the end of season 3, one of the show's executive producers has compared the series to the likes of Doctor Who .

Defending the decision, executive producer Steve Gaub exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I think, holistically, Henry gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt but there's been so many franchises that have had really strong title characters and eventually, for whatever reason, personal decision or, or just the length of time frame, the title character changes actors.

"But you always have the strength of the property to lean into and we're trusting that the world of The Witcher, the continent, the IP itself is what is drawing a lot of fans.

"We love everything that Henry gave us as a Geralt and now we're really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, much like there's been different James Bonds, different Doctor Whos, different Spider-Mans.

"We're now one of those properties and we aim to serve the property right and continue on with a really strong Geralt."

Exec producer Tomek Bagiński added: "I think we will all miss Henry, that's for sure, but at the same time, we're very excited for the future and about the introduction of Liam and how he will be introduced in season 4 - because this is mind-blowing, it's pretty cool."

Since its inception in 1963, Doctor Who has seen 13 lead actors portray the Time Lord, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over the reigns from the next full season onwards. Seven actors in total have portrayed James Bond since it first hit the big screen in 1962.

The Witcher first premiered on Netflix in 2019, with Cavill seeing out three seasons of the show.

In a statement last year, he said: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill added: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Cavill's final season will be released in two parts with the volume 1 (five episodes) dropping this week and volume 2 (three episodes) being released in July.

