The upcoming season will pick up after Geralt (Cavill) , Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) headed off on the run together with, erm, pretty much everyone trying to kill Ciri.

Henry Cavill is gearing up to see goodbye to Geralt of Rivia with season 3 of The Witcher - but first, it seems he's in for quite the dramatic time of it.

Giving us a sense of what's to come, Cavill had a stark warning for fans.

"Now, there is a real threat," the actor told Tudum. “It’s genuine; it’s no longer theoretical — it’s practical. And it’s very, very dangerous. They are walking into the lion’s den everywhere they go.”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about how spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin sets up season 3, added: “In so many ways, season 3 is the culmination of what we’ve been building toward all along."

Freya Allan as Ciri in The Witcher. Netflix

The Witcher season 3 will be released in two volumes, with the first coming in June and the second landing in July, and it will be Cavill's final bow as Geralt as Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over in season 4.

Cavill previously said in a statement: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

He added: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 will land on Netflix on 29th June. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

