The Witcher season 3: Release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher might have only just returned to our screens today (Friday 17th December), checking in on Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) after her disappearance following the Battle of Sodden Hill at the end of season one, and offering monsters galore.

But there’s more good news for The Witcher fans – season two won’t be the end of the road.

In fact, a third season was confirmed at Netflix’s recent TUDUM event back in September 2021, before the second season was even released.

And there’s certainly a lot to get excited about. Talking what’s to come in season three, The Witcher cast member Joey Batey, who stars as Jaskier, recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that a third season will “explore the meat and bones of [Andrzej] Sapkowski’s stories”.

“Moving almost immediately into season three next year, it just feels like we’ve hit the ground running,” he said. “And now we’ve managed to get through season two, we’re able to take everything that we’ve learned, and everything that we’ve had to compromise on in season two due to the pandemic, and now really get into it, and explore the meat and bones of Mr Sapkowski’s stories.”

If you’ve already binged the new season, then you’re probably wondering when you’ll get to see Cavill’s big grey wig bobbing around on your screens in the show’s third run.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher season three, including release date and filming rumours, as well as the latest cast and plot information.

Will The Witcher return for season 3?

Fortunately, a third season of The Witcher was confirmed back in September 2021, before the second season was even released.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

And that’s not all. Freya Allen, who plays Ciri on the series, revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that she has already had a sneak peek at the scripts for the third run – and thinks it’s going to be “a great season”.

“I might have actually seen some scripts, you know?” she revealed. “Just putting it out there. I don’t know exactly [when it’ll be], but it will be not too long away.

“It’s very exciting,” she added. “I think it’s going to be a great season.”

The Witcher season 3 release date rumours

Netflix

There’s no word as yet on an official release date for The Witcher season 3.

However, cast member Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the Netflix series, recently revealed the crew will hopefully begin filming “almost immediately next year”.

“I have not seen the scripts, and lord knows when we’re going to be filming,” he explained. “Because, as you can probably tell over the last couple of days alone, the world is changing pretty quickly. We’re hopefully shooting in the new year. And, yeah, I’ve not seen any of the scripts yet.

“Moving almost immediately into season three next year, it just feels like we’ve hit the ground running. And now we’ve managed to get through season two, we’re able to take everything that we’ve learned, and everything that we’ve had to compromise on in season two due to the pandemic, and now really get into it, and explore the meat and bones of Mr Sapkowski’s stories,” he continued.

The Witcher season two was delayed multiple times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the injury that Cavill sustained on set, and arrived almost two years after the first one.

Supposing season three does kick off filming in the new year, we would expect the show to arrive at the end of 2022 at the earliest.

The Witcher season 3 cast rumours

Aside from the obvious return of Cavill as monster-tackling Geralt for season three, we’d also expect season two cast members Freya Allan and Joey Batey to reprise their roles as Ciri and Jaskier respectively, especially since they’ve already spoken out about where they’d like to see their character go in future seasons.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Allan revealed it was “very hard to say” how Ciri could evolve in future episodes.

“You sort of discover that as you go along, really,” she said. “It’s something that you can’t necessarily say what you want. You’re discovering it as you play it, and just using the script in whatever way you do.

“But I would say I definitely, obviously want to see her become an insane fighter,” she added. “That’s for sure. I can’t wait for her to get her proper sword. The day that I get handed a proper silver, heavy sword, is going to be the day that I’m content.”

And Batey also said he’d like to see Jaskier be part of storylines that could “help young people work out who they are, or how they fit in a changing world”.

“Being part of these stories that manage to take an awful lot of what’s happening in our contemporary world and our actual world and show them through a lens of fantasy, and not just delve into dragons and sword fights and stuff, but we actually get to see bits of this world that resonate, particularly for younger people,” he said.

“If I’m in any way part of those kinds of storylines, which can help young people work out who they are or how they fit in a changing world, then that’s something that I’m incredibly excited to be a part of.”

However, Allan has said she would like to try her hand at other roles one day – and that she has an endpoint in mind for leaving The Witcher – so viewers will have to wait and see what’s in store for season three.

In addition, Anya Chalotra is expected to return as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

Talking about whether he could return to our screens in a third season, Paul Bullion, who plays Lambert, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “You know, it’s no secret, I love the series, and I love the project. We’re very excited about it. So, yeah, I’m happy to, in the future… If I’m lucky enough to be part of the expansive plans that they’ve got, then, hey, look, let’s see how series two goes down.”

Yasen Atour, who stars as Coen, added: “Listen, why wouldn’t I? – is your answer. You know what I mean? It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour to be part of a show of that magnitude. There are conversations. I can’t go too deep into that, but I think: watch this space.

“It is, also, a business, and it’s about what works, and what doesn’t. It’s not a case of just being in a show for, you know, just being in a show. There has to be a story, and it has to connect with the world, and how the story’s going to move forward.”

In addition, Liz Carr, who plays Fenn, has also said she would “love the opportunity to return”.

“I don’t know a thing about this, but I know there is a series three, or that’s the plan, for a season three. Lauren’s been on Twitter, talking about that, in the writer’s room. So I would love the opportunity to return and do a little bit more with Codringher and Fenn.”

Season two introduced a whole host of new characters, so that’s bound to continue into season three as well.

What will happen in The Witcher season 3?

No official plot details are confirmed as yet, but Joey Batey recently teased what’s in store when he recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about how showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had been in touch regarding the direction of the next season.

“Lauren’s been chatting to the cast and crew and creatives over the past couple of months, and shaping these scripts, and kicking them all into gear, and getting everyone’s input and feedback,” he added.

“She’s so open to collaboration that it means that we’re able to come with ideas and offerings, and that’s one of the most enjoyable parts of working with her. She is egoless, and is so able to go, ‘That’s a really good idea,’ or ‘That’s a terrible idea, Joey.’ And there aren’t any wrong answers.”

The Witcher season 3 trailer: When will it be released?

No amount of magic could materialise a trailer for season 3 when the crew haven’t even begun filming yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest footage and clips when it emerges.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

The Witcher season 2 is now available on Netflix. The release date for season 3 is yet to be confirmed.