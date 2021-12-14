The Witcher’s Freya Allan has an endpoint in mind for leaving the series

Season two of Netflix’s The Witcher is set to debut soon, with fans around the world desperate to see what happens now that monster-hunter Geralt (Henry Cavill) has finally caught up with his child of surprise, Ciri (Freya Allan).

With record-breaking numbers tuning in to the first season, theirs is a partnership fans might expect to be watching for years to come – but series lead Allan has now said that there’s an expiration date for her role as the Princess of Cintra.

“I love playing Ciri. I think it’s so cool that I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘I’ve got this whole documentation of me growing up, really’,” Allan told RadioTimes.com. “It’s still exciting. There’s so much story left to tell.

“But at the same time, I want to be able to, you know, be an actor, and play other roles, and not just be Ciri my entire life.”

She added: “I think I sort of am a bit resentful about going on too long, to be totally honest with you. I think I sort of have a number in my head as to how long I would want to go.

“I think I want to finish the story, but, yeah, not do anything too much more. I have a sort of set thing in my mind about how long I really want to go.”

Still, fans needn’t worry too much about Ciri making a sudden exit – season three is already on the cards, and Allan says she’s excited to see what’s next for her character.

“I would say I definitely obviously want to see her become an insane fighter,” she told us.

“That’s for sure. I can’t wait for her to get her proper sword. The day that I get handed a proper silver, heavy sword, is going to be the day that I’m content!

“But you can’t necessarily say what you want. You’re discovering it as you play it, and just, you know, using the script in whatever way you do.”

“I might have actually seen some scripts, you know?” she added. “It’s very exciting. I think it’s going to be a great season.”

The Witcher season two streams on Netflix from Friday 17th December. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.