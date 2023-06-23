The actor's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia was embraced by fans, many of whom admired his professed love for the epic source material , which comes from the mind of Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.

The launch of The Witcher season 3 on Netflix is proving bittersweet for viewers, who are looking forward to more action-packed monster encounters, but lamenting the loss of series star Henry Cavill .

However, Cavill's initial enthusiasm for the role appeared to have waned when he announced, in October 2022, that he would be parting ways with The Witcher after its third season.

The news stirred up controversy among fans, with much speculation over what could have caused Cavill to quit after previously expressing interest in a seven-season run.

Here's what we understand about the circumstances behind his departure.

Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

While Cavill has not publicly spoken about his precise reasons for leaving The Witcher, some have considered the timing of his exit as an indication of what could have been going on.

A mere five days before his resignation came to light, Cavill had announced on Instagram that he was returning to the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe (following his cameo appearance in Black Adam).

The actor stopped short of announcing any specific DC projects, but teased there was a "bright future ahead" for his incarnation of the character. Suffice to say, that comment aged poorly.

Roughly two months later, James Gunn was named the new head of DC Studios and his first action was to announce Superman: Legacy – a reboot of the iconic character, with a new actor in the coveted role.

Cavill responded: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

Henry Cavill as Superman. Warner Bros

"I respect that James and Peter [Safran, co-chair] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Netflix quickly clarified that Cavill would not be returning to The Witcher regardless of this development.

In the months that have followed, another narrative has taken root among the fan community, speculating that there had been tension between Cavill and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

However, there is no firm evidence to suggest that this is the case – besides unconfirmed gossip, that is, which naturally spreads like wildfire on the internet.

Who is replacing Henry Cavill on The Witcher?

Liam Hemsworth. Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth has been announced as the next Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.

The Hunger Games star said (via Instagram): "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

Hemsworth's casting was greeted with some backlash from fans loyal to the original star, but it's worth noting that Cavill's statement on the matter was quite amicable and supportive.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," he shared.

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Cavill concluded: "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

How many seasons of The Witcher will there be?

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

The original plan for Netflix's The Witcher adaptation was a seven-season run, which appears to remain a target for the creative team attached.

Casting director Sophie Holland has confirmed that season 5 is in the works and she expects it to start filming shortly after season 4 wraps.

Hissrich defended her decision to recast the role of Geralt – rather than introduce a new Witcher or end the show outright – saying that there are simply "too many stories left to tell".

She added: "If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either."

The Witcher season 3 part 1 is released on Thursday 29th June 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

