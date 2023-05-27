We already knew that the series would be returning for a fourth season, with Henry Cavill bowing out from his role as Geralt after season 3 and Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle .

We're now just a month away from the first volume in The Witcher season 3 dropping on Netflix , but we already seemingly have confirmation that the show will be sticking around for a long time beyond that.

However, in an interview with Deadline, casting director Sophie Holland now appears to have confirmed that a fifth season with Hemsworth is also on the way.

She said: "We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five."

Holland was also asked whether she was surprised when she heard that Cavill would be leaving the role, to which she said: "I probably won’t comment on that one. I’d love to, but I won’t. I really look forward to seeing what Liam brings. He has a big fan base. Season four will be a nice mix of new characters and returning faces."

Showrunner of The Witcher Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently responded to some fans' suggestion that the show should have ended after its upcoming third season when Cavill decided to leave the role.

Liam Hemsworth Don Arnold/WireImage

Hissrich said: "I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell.

"If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either."

Hemsworth may have a bit of a mountain to climb if he wants to convince fans that he's right for the role of Geralt. In a RadioTimes.com poll last year, 66% of respondents said they didn't think Hemsworth was the right choice.

