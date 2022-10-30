In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, 66% of respondents said they didn't think Hemsworth was the right choice to continue the role, with 132 votes having been cast in total.

It was announced last night that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in season 4 of The Witcher – and so far the choice hasn't proven very popular with fans.

And many fans also voiced their disapproval of the decision with one fan writing on Twitter: "Just end it after 3... or don't even bother."

The comments weren't much kinder on Facebook, with one fan remarking, "Terrible choice. Cavill really isn't replaceable" and another adding, "That’s a shame, I really liked Henry."

Meanwhile, another viewer wrote: "Netflix will probably end up cancelling it after season 4. Changing actors in the middle of a show never seems to go well. Especially when the original actor does such an incredible job in their portrayal."

And those sentiments were echoed by another Facebook user, who said: "Why do they start these shows and then mid-stride change the main characters after viewers have fallen for and faithfully followed? As with all the other shows that have done this I may watch Season 3, but if I do I will be stopping there. Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, NO WAY."

The good news for Cavill die-hards is that there is still one whole season left to run with the Superman star in the lead role, with The Witcher season 3 set to launch on Netflix at an unconfirmed date in Summer 2023.

The reason for Cavill's departure has not yet been disclosed, but on announcing he was leaving he wrote: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

He continued: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The Witcher season 3 will air in summer 2023 on Netflix.

