The Witcher season 3 has already been filmed, with Cavill in the title role, but Netflix has now confirmed that The Witcher season 4 will be filmed with Liam Hemsworth carrying the sword(s) instead. And no, we're not kidding.

Here's one that we didn't see coming. Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix 's The Witcher series, and his role has been recast, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in to play Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix revealed the news with an official statement, saying in no uncertain terms: "In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will step in as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, the role Henry Cavill originated in the first three seasons."

The reasons why Cavill is leaving The Witcher show have not been confirmed, and his fandom for the character of Geralt has been well documented over the years, making this news particularly surprising. Plus, just days ago, Cavill was hyping up The Witcher season 3 on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he also talked about his recently-announced return to the role of Superman for DC.

Contributing to Netflix's statement today, Cavill has said, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill added: "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liam Hemsworth, the younger brother of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, is arguably best known for his performance as Gale across the Hunger Games film franchise. There's an entire season to see before he takes over as Geralt, but still Hemsworth has made a statement today.

More like this

Hemsworth said in the Netflix announcement: "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia." Certainly, it's a major gig for the actor to book.

Hemsworth went on to mention his predecessor directly, saying, "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher season 3 will air in summer 2023 on Netflix.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.