The Witcher's Twitter account teased the reveal earlier this week with a new poster of protagonists Cirilla (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt, writing: "Hold tight. 'Til tomorrow."

Netflix has announced the release date for The Witcher season 3, which is set to be Henry Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia.

Alongside a brand new trailer, Netflix confirmed that season 3 will be released in two parts, with volume 1 launching on 29th June and volume 2 arriving on 27th July.

Season 3 follows Geralt as he takes Ciri into hiding, "determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it".

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers," Netflix teased.

"Instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

The fantasy series, which is adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski's books of the same name, was renewed for a third season back in 2021, with Allan, Chalotra and Cavill set to return.

However, in October last year, Henry Cavill announced that he would be leaving The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth cast to replace him.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4," he said in a statement, adding that "the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf".

Many fans were unhappy with Cavill's departure, with 66 per cent saying that Hemsworth, who has appeared in The Hunger Games trilogy and The Dressmaker, isn't right for the role, according to a RadioTimes.com poll.

While Cavill has not revealed his reasons for leaving the show, he is set to star in an upcoming Warhammer series – although while he was rumoured to be reprising his role as Superman in the DCEU, he will not be returning to it after all.

The Witcher season 2 is now available on Netflix.

