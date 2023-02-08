The actor and comedian played the menacing Chief Druid Balor in The Witcher: Blood Origin , the prequel series set over 1,000 years before the events of the Netflix show.

Sir Lenny Henry has been ticking off fantasy franchises in recent years and has revealed he'd be more than happy to return to at least one of them: the world of The Witcher .

While Netflix is yet to announce a second season of the show, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Cover Party, Sir Lenny revealed he'd love to return if possible.

Sir Lenny Henry as Balor in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Netflix

"[Yes], if I was asked," he said. "The people involved in that were brilliant. And I loved working with those guys."

He continued: "It’s a very particular world. It’s quite adult and it’s shocking. And it’s good to play as an actor, so if I was offered something else like that, yes I would."

The Witcher: Blood Origin starred Sir Lenny alongside Sophia Brown (Eile), Laurence O'Fuarain (Fjall), Mirren Mack (Merwyn) and Jacob Collins-Levy (Eredin).

The series saw Sir Lenny's character Balor betray those around him, as well as sacrifice his apprentice Fenrick (Amy Murray) - so it's safe to say it was a rather different character for him, compared to the likes of Sadoc Burrows in The Rings of Power.

He previously told Digital Spy: "I love this idea of being an actor, and you can play... this nice guy who's an elder [Rings of Powers' Sadoc Burrows], who's looking after people, and over here you can play the most evil person in the universe [Blood Origin's Druid Chief Balor]."

Sir Lenny added of Balor: "He's just a guy who's working for the king, and he happens to be resentful because there's this whole working class, low-born thing that people don't value in this universe. And he's going to teach them to value it. I think that was a good journey for him."

Although Blood Origin hasn't been renewed for a second season yet, season 3 of The Witcher is on its way this year.

It will see Henry Cavill take his final bow as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over in the role.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is available to watch on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

