The Witcher: Blood Origin takes us 1,200 years into the past, examining a pivotal moment in the timeline known as the Conjunction of the Spheres, which saw humans drawn into the world of elves.

Fans have a while longer to wait until The Witcher season 3 , which is now set to be Henry Cavill's final performance as Geralt of Rivia, but Netflix are serving up a prequel to tide us over until then.

Prior to the incident, elves were the dominant force on the Continent, but they ultimately become subjugated as the invasive species takes over, with much of their culture being lost in the process.

The fall of elven society will be seen through the eyes of a misfit group, which counts deadly sword-wielder Scían (Golden Globe nominee Michelle Yeoh) among its number.

The Blood Origin cast is largely comprised of actors new to The Witcher franchise, but fans should keep an eye out for one familiar face from the original series who has quite the fanbase.

Here's your guide to The Witcher: Blood Origin cast, ahead of the show's premiere on Netflix.

Michelle Yeoh plays Scían

Michelle Yeoh stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Scían? Scían is the last surviving member of a once thriving tribe of sword-elves. As you would expect, she is ruthlessly efficient with a blade, and seeks to reclaim a sacred weapon stolen from her fallen people.

What else has Michelle Yeoh been in? Yeoh is currently on the awards circuit for her brilliant performance in sci-fi comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once. Previously, she has earned acclaim for roles in martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel's Shang-Chi. On the small screen, she is known for playing Captain Philippa Georgiou on Star Trek: Discovery.

Sophia Brown plays Éile

Sophia Brown in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Éile? Once an elite warrior for the queen's guard, Éile left that life behind to pursue a new calling as a travelling musician. However, this ambition is soon interrupted when chaos breaks out on the Continent.

What else has Sophia Brown been in? Brown has several major British television shows on her resumé, including Marcella, Giri/Haji and The Capture. She also appeared in Channel 4's I Am Danielle, part of Dominic Savage's acclaimed anthology series.

Laurence O'Fuarain plays Fjall

Laurence O'Fuarain plays Fjall in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Fjall? Fjall hails from a clan dedicated to protecting a king, but he veers off his set path following the crushing loss of a loved one who died saving his life.

What else has Laurence O'Fuarain been in? Fans of genre television may recognise O'Fuarain from guest appearances in Game of Thrones, Vikings and Into the Badlands.

Minnie Driver plays Seanchai

Minnie Driver stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Seanchai? Seanchai is a new character to the world of The Witcher, but one who is said to become a major player moving forward. She has been described by showrunner Declan de Barra as a "storyteller that can travel between worlds and times". He explains that Seanchai has decided to retell the saga of the prototype Witcher, which took place a millennia ago, deeming it of importance to those living in the modern timeline (i.e. that of the original series). In this sense, she is a connecting figure between Netflix's The Witcher and Blood Origin. Expect to see her again soon.

What else has Minnie Driver been in? Driver first came to international attention for the acclaimed drama Good Will Hunting, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She went on to star in a number of other films including Disney's Tarzan, The Phantom of the Opera and, more recently, last year's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello. On the small screen, she is known for sitcoms Will & Grace, Speechless and Starstruck.

Joey Batey plays Jaskier

Joey Batey plays Jaskier in The Witcher Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Who is Jaskier? Jaskier is himself a storyteller who fans first met in the original The Witcher series, where he has been an ally to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. He appears in this prequel via scenes with Seanchai, who will presumably be passing the Blood Origin story onto him to spread further across the Continent. Jaskier will also be back for The Witcher season 3.

What else has Joey Batey been in? Prior to his breakout role in the fantasy drama, Batey appeared in crime drama Strike, historical series Knightfall and BBC One adaptation The War of the Worlds.

Lenny Henry plays Chief Druid Balor

Lenny Henry plays Chief Druid Balor in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Chief Druid Balor? Balor is the most trusted adviser to the King, but a difficult start in life has left him with a chip on his shoulder.

What else has Lenny Henry been in? A household name in the UK for decades, Henry is best known for his comedy work – including starting up the charitable organisation Comic Relief. However, he has recently become a big name in fantasy too, with his Blood Origin role arriving just a few months since his debut on Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Mirren Mack plays Merwyn

Mirren Mack as Merwyn in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Netflix/Susie Allnutt

Who is Merwyn? Merwyn is a princess born into a patriarchal regime, where she is doomed to be used as a bargaining chip in the affairs of men. What she really craves is to be on the battlefield, having been fascinated by the adventures of formidable female conquerer Solryth.

What else has Mirren Mack been in? Mack is best known for playing Kaya in BBC One surrogacy drama The Nest, while she also had a small role in Sex Education season 2.

Francesca Mills plays Meldof

Francesca Mills plays Meldof in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Meldof? Meldof is an assassin whose signature weapon is a warhammer that she affectionately calls Gwen.

What else has Francesca Mills been in? Mills broke out in the cast of ITV period drama Harlots, going on to bag roles in Mackenzie Crook's Worzel Gummidge and Danny Boyle's music biopic Pistol.

Jacob Collins-Levy plays Eredin

Jacob Collins-Levy attends New York special screening event of STARZ "The White Princess" Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for STARZ

Who is Eredin? Fans of The Witcher video games (which provide a different take on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books) will recognise Eredin as a villain in the third entry, titled Wild Hunt. When we meet him in Blood Origin, he is yet to be corrupted, but his role as a captain of the Royal Guard starts him down a path of darkness.

What else has Jacob Collins-Levy been in? Collins-Levy portrayed King Henry VII in period drama The White Princess and Lord Byron in acclaimed Doctor Who episode The Haunting of Villa Diodati. He also featured in the first season of Netflix's Young Wallander.

Nathaniel Curtis plays Brían

Nathaniel Curtis in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Who is Brían? No information has been given about this character prior to the show's release – suffice to say, we're intrigued.

What else has Nathaniel Curtis been in? Curtis is best known for his breakout role in Channel 4's hard-hitting AIDS drama It's A Sin, where he played Pink Palace resident Ash Mukherjee.

Dylan Moran plays Uthrok One-Nut

Dylan Moran attends a screening of 'Calvary' Phillip Massey/Getty Images

Who is Uthrok One-Nut? No information has been given about this character prior to the show's release – but his unusual name has us raising an eyebrow.

What else has Dylan Moran been in? Moran is best known for his comedy work, having had a successful stand-up career and several screen roles in the likes of Black Books, Shaun of the Dead, Run Fatboy Run and Uncle.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is available to stream on Netflix from Sunday 25th December 2022. Sign up for Netflix for £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

