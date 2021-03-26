The Witcher Blood Origin release date: Cast, plot, trailer and latest news

Fans of The Witcher adaptation on Netflix have been eagerly awaiting the second run of episodes following the first landing in December 2019.

But there’s even more good news – while we wait for season two, a prequel is also coming! The Witcher: Blood Origins is on the way and it will be set 1300 years before Henry Cavill’s mutated monster-hunter quested around The Continent.

Declan de Barra has created the series alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and it will explore the beginnings of the feud between elves and humans as seen in the main series, while also revealing how the order of Witchers was founded – consider us intrigued!

Here is everything we know so far about The Witcher: Blood Origins.

When is the Witcher: Blood Origin released?

The release date for Blood Origin is currently unknown, though we’ll update this page when new information is revealed.

We do know that the series is planned to be six episodes long – two episodes shorter than the first season of The Witcher – and that like the main series it’ll shoot in the UK.

With season two of The Witcher back to shooting in August after a long delay, we wouldn’t be surprised if fans had to wait a while for the prequel, and it could be that winter 2021/2022 would be a realistic release date (if on the earlier side).

The Witcher Blood Origin cast

The latest name to be added to the cast list for the prequel is Laurence O’Fuarain. The Irish actor who has previously appeared in Game of Thrones and Vikings has signed on to play the character of Fjall.

He joins previously confirmed cast member Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) who is playing elite warrior Éile.

Expect more announcements on casting for the show to be announced soon.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Woah, hold your (teleporting) horses – they’re not even started shooting yet! It’ll probably be a while before we see any images or footage from the series.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

The official synopsis for the prequel reads:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Specifically, this means the show will tell an “original story” only hinted at in the Netflix show and author Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels, about how a cataclysmic cosmological event catapaulted the human race into the previously-elven Continent, and the clash that resulted.

“A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books,” showrunner Declan de Barra said. “What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Information on this pivotal figure is even scarcer in The Witcher series of books (or the popular videogames that spun off from them), so it could be that the new series will fill in some interesting gaps for fans.

“It is exciting that the world of Witcher – as planned in the very beginning – is expanding,” author Andrzej Sapkowski said.

“I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books.”

How does Blood Origin connect to The Witcher season 2?

Season two of The Witcher probably won’t directly connect to Blood Origin – they’re set millennia apart, after all – but there may be some minor crossover points.

For example, the book adapted for season two – Blood of Elves – includes extended sequences at the ruined Witcher castle Kaer Morhen, while the series has also cast other Witchers that Geralt is friendly with.

It seems likely that Kaer Morhen and/or Witcher traditions explained in season two will be further explored in Blood Origin, offering a tangential connection between the two series.

And who knows? Given how long-lived some of the characters are, it’s certainly possible one or two figures could appear in both series…

Why are they making a Witcher prequel?

Many fans were surprised that a Witcher prequel was announced so soon into the life of the main Witcher series, but in a lot of ways, it’s not that surprising.

After Stranger Things, The Witcher was one of Netflix’s most popular original series, and it makes sense that they’d want to find a way to branch out on that popularity. Plus, as we explain in a different article, it could be a piece of very canny pandemic production.

Also notably, Blood Origin is described as “a limited series,” suggesting that after these six episodes there won’t be any more. Though of course, if something’s popular enough that could all change…

