Michelle Yeoh cast in The Witcher spin-off Blood Origin

Though specifics of The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s plot remain clouded in mystery, the cast of the Netflix The Witcher spin-off continues to grow.

The latest member to join the upcoming six-part limited series is Michelle Yeoh, who viewers may recognise from rom-com hits Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, and iconic epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Netflix has confirmed Yeoh will play Scían, the last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. The streamer revealed the following about the already badass-sounding character: “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart.

“When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Yeoh joins Irish actor Laurence O’Fuarain as warrior in search for redemption.

One name that is no longer attached to the project is Jodie Turner-Smith’s (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn). Turner-Smith was set to play elite warrior Éile but had to pull out due to conflicting commitments, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1300 years before the events of The Witcher, and will tell an original story which has only been hinted at in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, including the human race’s arrival in the previously-elven Continent and how Witchers came to be.

