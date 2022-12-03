The two-minute clip takes viewers back 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher , when Chief Druid Balor (Lenny Henry) ruled the entire continent and the Elven civilisation was at the peak of its powers.

Michelle Yeoh takes on an "unstoppable empire" with her band of outcasts in the full-length trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin , with Joey Batey reprising his role as Jaskier in the upcoming fantasy drama.

In the trailer, we meet the seven warriors who are "bound together" on a blood quest to create the first prototype Witcher, led by Sophia Brown's Éile – a former Queen's guard warrior who becomes a travelling musician – and Michelle Yeoh's Scian, a sword elf on a mission to retrieve a blade that was stolen from her nomadic tribe.

"We need to rise up," Éile says to a crowd before meeting vengeance-seeking warrior Fjall, played by Game of Thrones' Laurence O'Fuarain.

The pair team up to face the challenge ahead, which is caused by the monoliths creating tears between worlds and opening up a gateway.

"There will be no coming back," Scian declares before she unleashes her sword skills on a group of attacking soldiers.

The trailer also teases an appearance from Joey Batey, who joined the The Witcher as Jaskier in 2019.

The four-part series, which is one of the first spin-offs to come from The Witcher, also features Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Nathaniel Curtis (Brían), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut), Minnie Driver (Seanchai) and an array of other stars in its extensive cast.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the prequel last month, with It's a Sin's Nathaniel Curtis telling RadioTimes.com earlier this year that the project was "such a beautiful thing to be a part of".

The Witcher: Blood Origin arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

