The fantasy drama, which debuts on Christmas Day, takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher , telling the story of how the first prototype Witcher was created.

Netflix has released another first-look trailer for The Witcher spin-off Blood Origin , teasing Michelle Yeoh in her leading role as sword-elf Scían.

The prequel also stars Marcella's Sophia Brown (Éile) and Game of Thrones' Laurence O'Fuarain (Fjall) as two warriors estranged from their opposing clans, while Sex Education's Mirren Mack plays Princess Merwyn and Lord of the Rings star Lenny Henry plays Balor.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Minnie Driver as Seanchaí as well as Francesca Mills (Meldof), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Huw Novelli (Brother Death), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut) and Nathaniel Curtis (Brían).

Netflix has kept the plot of The Witcher: Blood Origin tightly under wraps, however the streamer has revealed that the events portrayed will "lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men and elves merged to become one".

Meanwhile, It's a Sin's Nathaniel Curtis – who plays Brían – teased the "amazing" script to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, revealing it was "such a beautiful thing to be a part of".

As for The Witcher, the original show will be back for a third season next year – however, it will be the last for Henry Cavill, who confirmed last month that he's being replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season 4.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4," he said in a statement.

The Witcher: Blood Origin arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

