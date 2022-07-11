The Witcher: Blood Origin script is "a beautiful thing", teases star

Luckily for us, The Witcher: Blood Origin star Nathaniel Curtis has teased the upcoming series, describing the show as "a beautiful thing to be a part of".

Since Netflix 's prequel to The Witcher was announced in 2020, fans of the franchise have been hungry for details about the Michelle Yeoh-led project.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels, Blood Origin will be set 1,200 years before the events of the original show, telling the story of how the first Witcher was created.

Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Curtis – who plays Brían in the show – opened up about filming Blood Origin last year.

"It's going to be amazing, that much I can tell you. [Filming was] really, really fun. Everyone's really lovely. The script is amazing, director is amazing. Wonderful. Just such a beautiful thing to be a part of."

When asked what it was like working with Michelle Yeoh, who leads the cast as sword elf Scian, Curtis said: "Michelle Yeoh is the coolest person I have ever met and funniest and most humble and insanely talented and just such a beautiful woman."

He added: "Everything you'd want someone to be like, Michelle is everything you'd want them to be and more, genuinely."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yeoh and Curtis are joined in the cast by the likes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Lenny Henry, Black Books' Dylan Moran and Sex Education's Mirren Mack, who were announced in their roles in August last year.

Meanwhile, production on season 3 of The Witcher began earlier this year, with Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 air on Wednesday 13th July at 10pm on Sky Arts.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.