The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off casts Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran and Mirren Mack

Netflix has added more stars to the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, with Lenny Henry one of the latest the join the fantasy drama’s line-up.

The comedian, who’ll also be starring in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, will be sharing the screen with The Nest’s Mirren Mack, It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis and Black Books’ Dylan Moran for The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is currently filming in the UK.

The spin-off will follow the first prototype Witcher in a world set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and look at the events leading up to the moment where the worlds of monsters, men and elves all merged into one.

Henry is set to play Balor, while Mack stars as Merwyn, Curtis as Brían and Moran will take on the role of Uthrok One-Nut.

They’ll be joining Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings), Sophia Brown (Marcella) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), who are leading the six-part series.

Rounding out the cast are Young Wallander’s Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), The Capture’s Huw Novelli (Callan ‘Brother Death’), Harlots’ Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrik) and Karen Pirie’s Zach Wyatt (Syndril).

Michelle Yeoh’s casting in The Witcher: Blood Origin was announced back in July, with the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star set to play Scían, the last of her nomadic tribute of sword-elves.

The Witcher season 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix.